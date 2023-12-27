Stock market, Piazza Affari little moved. Spread above 150 points

The European stock exchanges they open cautiously higher upon returning from the Christmas break, after further signs of easing inflationary pressures in the United States have strengthened expectations of an interest rate cut by the Fed for next year. On the macro front, meanwhile, it will be a quiet day across Europe. In early trading in London, the Ftse 100 index rose by 0.46% to 7,733.25 points, in Frankfurt the Dax gained 0.09% to 16,720.50 points, in Paris the Cac40 gained 0.01% to 7,569 .30 points and Madrid, bucking the trend, loses 0.18% to 10,086 points. The index on Piazza Affari Ftse Mib it is flat at 30,352.38 points. Spread between BTP and Bund slightly improving at the start of the day to 158 points, compared to 156 at the end of last Friday. The ten-year yield remains stable at 3.544%, against the previous 3.55%, at the lowest levels since August 2022. On the Milanese list, Saipem stands out, rising by 1.8% to 1.473 euros. Followed by Iveco, Moncler and Diasorin. The banks, however, did poorly: Bper Banca left 0.82% on the ground, Banco Bpm 0.52%, Unicredit 0.45% and Mediobanca 0.4%.

