Stock market, Piazza Affari in decline. Spread little movement

European stock markets open in the red on the first trading day of the week. Milan starts trading by slipping to 30,271 points (-0.34%), followed by Paris (-0.40%) and Frankfurt (-0.42%). Weaker London, which fell by 0.16%. On the Milanese list, among the blue chips stand out Stmicrolectronics +2.74%, Nexi +2.41%, Leonardo +2.39%, Tim +2.36%. Diasorin, on the other hand, fell -5.53% after the presentation of the industrial plan, Campari -2.86%, Bper Banca -2.2% and Banca Mps -2.07%. Little moving opening for him spread between ten-year BTPs and their German Bund counterparts. The differential stands at 170 points at Friday's closing levels, with the yield of Italian securities at 3.731%.