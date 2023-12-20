Stock market, Milan weak. Spread below 165 basis points

Just over an hour before the bell rings, Business Square reverses course and becomes negative. L’Ftse Mib now marks -0.37%. In the rest of Europe Frankfurt registers +0.18%, London +1,32% e Paris +0,26%.



Investors are already looking forward to the long Christmas break. Despite the optimism in the prospect of a possible softening of monetary policy, there is still uncertainty about reaching an agreement on reform of the stability pacthas.

On the shields it remains Tim which runs above 4%, on rumors of an upcoming pronouncement from the fund F2i who should invest together with Kkr around one billion euros in the fixed network. Mps advances by 0.91% e Italian post with +0.88%. However, it is decreasing Bpm Bank -1,16%, con A2A – 0,42% e Terna -0,29%.

However, it was a slow start for Lo spread between BTPs and Bunds at 163 points compared to 162 at yesterday's closing. The ten-year rate stands at 3.61%.

