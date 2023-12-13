Stock market, Piazza Affari slightly down. Spread stable under 180 basis points

Declining closing for the stock market which retreated at the end after a session in which the share had always floated around parity. The Ftse Mib index scores -0.28% at 20,242 points per point. Piazza Affari slows down after the data on US inflation, which only partially confirmed the slowdown in November, with a rate of 3.1%, the lowest level in five months, from 3.2% in October. In the rest of Europe, the Dax 30 of Frankfurt closes in parity (-0.01%), like the Cac 40 of Paris (-0.11%) e l’Ftse 100 of London (-0.02%).

Core inflation continued to show some stickiness, with the annual core rate remaining at 4% and the monthly rate rising to 0.3% from 0.2%, in line with forecasts. Now pay attention to the Fed board which tomorrow will give its verdict on the next monetary policy moves, as well as releasing the economic forecasts for the main macro aggregates. In the morning in Europe, good results from the German Zew index on economic sentiment, rising beyond expectations.

On the price list rise for Bpm Bank (+1.23%) which today approved the plan to 2026 which sees an increase in profits and dividends, while the CEO Chestnut has once again denied the possibility of an aggregation with the Mount Paschi. The same Mps it also lost 2.64% in the banking sector Bper (-1.24%), while Unicredit loses 1.03%. In savings managed well Azimuth e Mediolanum, Fineco drops 1.18%.

Among other blue chips Tim suffers a -1.79%. Oil stocks are weak due to the sharp drop in the price of crude oil, with Eni -1,20%, Saipem -2,49%, Tenaris -1.64%. Among other bad energy stocks A2A (-1.82%). Rises for Moncler, remember (+1,22%), Amplifier (+2,47%).

Spread below 180 basis points

Lo spread between BTPs and Bunds remains stable at 178 points, slightly increasing compared to yesterday's closing. The ten-year yield goes up to 4.01%.

Government bonds: 7.5 billion Bots assigned annually, rates falling

The Treasury has allocated all 7.5 billion euros Annual bots expiring in December 2024. The coverage ratio was 1.31 times the requested amount. The rate fell by 33 basis points to 3.528%, the lowest level since last May.

