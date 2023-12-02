Piazza Affari closes up by 0.61%, consolidating the highest levels in 15 years

The European stock markets push hard in the first session of December, in the wake of a November to remember. Piazza Affari closes up by 0.61%, consolidating the highest levels in 15 years, with the Ftse-Mib increasingly closer to 30 thousand points. The best is Frankfurt (+1.1%), when all the other continental markets are also positive with the Ibex of Madrid at +0.8% and the Cac of Paris at +0.4%. The slowdown in inflation in the Eurozone and the US continues to fuel stock markets, with investors aiming for a rate cut in 2024. But Fed President Jerome Powell’s line remains cautious: «it’s premature to say with certainty that the rate increase is over.”

On the macro front, some positive signals from the manufacturing PMI data for the EU, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, while in the USA the ISM manufacturing fell in November more than expected. Meanwhile, China’s industrial activity expanded significantly in November with the Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing index rising to 50.7 from 49.5 in October, marking the fastest expansion in three months. The spread between BTp and Bund is decreasing. The yield differential between the benchmark 10-year BTp and the German equivalent duration falls towards 170 basis points. However, the yield of the benchmark 10-year BTp decreased, marking a first position at 4.20% from 4.22% of the previous reference.

