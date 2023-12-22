European price lists in negative territory, Milan black jersey

The stock market closed the session down but above the lows of the day, dragged towards the end by the good performance of Wall Street. The Ftse Mib index ends at -0.29% at 30,274 points, after having also touched -0.6%. In the rest of Europe, the Dax 30 of Frankfurt closes slightly down (-0.27%) as l’Ftse 100 from London. In a tie, however, the Cac 40 of Paris (-0.16%). Piazza Affari, like the other European stock exchanges, is struggling in this phase, in which it has engaged in low gear already looking at the latest adjustments of positions at the end of the year.

Furthermore, operators appear to have abandoned their bet on a rapid rate reduction path in 2024, after the latest less than conciliatory statements from ECB officials. On the US side instead i third quarter GDP data increased by 4.9% below the estimates of analysts who had forecast a +5.2% push the Dow Jones leaving hopes of imminent cuts by the Fed. As for unemployment benefits, in the week ending December 16 the number increased by 2,000 units to 205,000; expectations were for a figure of 215,000.

On the featured price list Erg (+2.29%) after the signing of the agreement with Apex for a partnership in renewables in the United States. Well Tim (+1.66%) which is rising while the network transfer operation is taking shape, with the commitment of F2i and other investors.

Strong demand for football titles after the ruling of the EU Court of Justice against the UEFA monopoly, which therefore makes the creation of a Super League possible in the future. Juventus concludes with 5.44% after having also reached +15%, while Lazio rises by 3.96%. Among the other blue chips, increases for remember, Moncler, Diasorinbelow Stm, A2A, Ferrari at -2.45%. Among the banks Mount Paschi cede -0,59%, Bpm -0,70%.

Spread falling

Lo spread between BTPs and Bunds closes at 163 points, in line with Wednesday's close. The ten-year yield drops to 3.58%, compared to the previous 3.61%.

