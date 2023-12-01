European futures on the rise. The price of gas is heating up again

In Europe today i future are trending higher, after yesterday the stock markets of the Old Continent closed positively, thanks to the European inflation data and those of the US PCE, the indicator most monitored by the Fed.

The belief that the ECB will cut rates in April is strengthening on the markets. L’Eurostoxx 50 advances by 0.39%, the London FTSE index rises by 0.30%, the Dax 30 in Frankfurt grows by 0.36%, the Cac 40 of Paris records a progress of 0.36% e the Ftse Mib of Milan earns 0.15%.

Spread growing above 175 basis points

Lo spread between ten-year BTPs and their German Bund counterparts opens little moved at 178 points, compared to yesterday’s close. The yield stands at 4.21%.

The price of gas increases

The price of natural gas in Europe it opens upwards above 43 euros per megawatt hour. To the reference hub Ttf the December contract is traded at 43.28 euros per megawatt hour (+2.81%). The price remains at seven-week lows, however, as abundant supplies more than offset forecasts of very cold weather across much of Europe in early December. The gas storage natural in Germany and France they are almost full, while Italian reserves have exceeded 96%.

Subscribe to the newsletter