European futures at parity

Positive futures on European stock market indices in early trading. The contract on Dax of Frankfurt marks +0.07%, the Ftse 100 London rises by 0.33%, while the Cac 40 in Paris gains 0.12%. Stopped l’Euro Stoxx 50 at +0.02%. Mixed trend for futures contracts on US stock market indices. The future on Dow Jones marks a +0.04%, while the S&P 500 is at parity, and the Nasdaq falls by 0.18%.

Crude oil prices rising in trading on Asian markets, with futures on Wti which marks +0.63% to 71.68 dollars a barrel, while the Brent rises 0.69% to $76.36. On Friday, prices had risen by more than 2%, after requests from Saudi Arabia and Russia to other members dell’Opec+ to join the production cuts.

Prices falling for gas futures contracts at the hub Ttf of Amsterdam. The January expiry opened with -5.5% at 36.45 euros per megawatt hour.

The Tokyo stock market closed higher after optimism about the American economy gave impetus to Wall Street at the end of last week. The reference index Nikkei 225 rose 1.50% to 32,791.80 points, while the broader Topix index gained 1.47% to 2,358.55 points.

