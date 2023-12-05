Stock exchange, manifesto to strengthen the market with ten proposals

A ‘Manifesto for the development of Capital Markets’, with ten concrete proposals which concern domestic institutional investors, financial intermediaries, the activities of supervisory authorities and taxation, and have the objective of promote a structured and concrete industrial policy in favor of the capital markets in Italy. This is the initiative, promoted by representatives of the institutions of Assonime, Borsa Italiana, Equita and Bocconi University, and originally signed by more than 40 signatories, and presented today on the stock exchange in the presence of the undersecretary of the MEF, Federico Freni. A website has been dedicated to the initiative (www.manifestomercaticapitali.it) from which it is possible to download the full version of the Manifesto and join the initiative by filling out a form.

The Manifesto, states a note, is in fact open to the participation of top figures of listed companies, entrepreneurs and representatives of institutions close to the topic of capital markets, and in recent days it has seen the number of signatories grow beyond 100.” As highlighted by the OECD in the 2020 Report on capital markets in Italy, the regulatory authorities can play a crucial role in promoting the development of a solid capital market serving the real economy” stated Marcello Bianchi (Director Capital Market and Listed Companies, Assonime). “The Manifesto moves in this direction proposing to explicitly include the development and competitiveness of the capital market among the purposes of the Supervisory Authorities and a new regime of responsibility for Consob officials that favors greater organizational and operational efficiency”.

Sara Biglieri, president of Equita, comments: “We hope that the Manifesto can find the widest consensus and sharing among the main actors of our country’s financial community, the institutions and the supervisory authorities. It is a systemic initiative and in this sense it can have important tangible implications on the economy and on Italian entrepreneurial realities”. Claudia Parzani, president of Borsa Italiana recalls how “In the Manifesto for Market Development, Borsa Italiana together with the protagonists of the financial community, defined 10 key themes and the related proposals, demonstrating once again that collaboration can lead to significant progress. Now these proposals are available to anyone who wants to carry them forward together with us, to face the challenges necessary for the development of our markets and make them increasingly competitive”.

Fabrizio Testa, CEO of Borsa Italiana, adds: “In Italy we are witnessing an important phase of reforms aimed at strengthening the capital market. These are changes necessary to make our country increasingly competitive on an international level through the adoption of virtuous market practices. In the Manifesto for the Development of Capital Markets we worked with the financial community for an effective legislative intervention which, together with the changes proposed in the Capital Bill currently being approved in Parliament, can give further impetus to the development of our markets.”

