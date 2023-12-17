Suara.com – Umi Pipik's manners are in the spotlight after talking about the marriage of her daughter, Adiba Khanza, to Egy Maulana Vikri. The reason is that even though she was chatting with the host, the hands of the wife of the late Ustaz Jefri Al Buchori continued to move the prayer beads.

Yes, Umi Pipik does not stop chanting even though she is a guest star in the Alanabi Channel podcast. As a preacher he gave advice on marriage including to his son, Adiba Khanza.

In a video clip that was re-shared by the Instagram account lambegosiip, Umi Pipik explained that she had given advice to her daughter before being married to Egy Maulana Vikri.

He hopes that each couple prepares themselves to be ready to be guided and guided during their marriage.

Apart from that, Umi Pipik also advised her children and in-laws to live separately from their parents. Not only to train independence, he said this was to minimize conflict between sons-in-law and in-laws.

Appearing in a veil and black clothes, he also gave advice to couples who were about to get married.

“I always give warnings that it is not enough for us just to have money and then we can afford to get married. But is the future husband ready or not, is he ready to guide his wife and is his wife ready to be guided,” said Umi Pipik full of confidence.

“Even when you get married, you can't live at Umi's house, you have to be independent. That doesn't mean you'll be kicked out,” he continued.

However, what caught netizens' attention was not only the advice given by Umi Pipik. Not a few people misfocus on the movements of their hands and fingers holding the prayer beads.

It is suspected that Umi Pipik continued to do dhikr even though she was chatting with other people.

Umi Pipik and her children. (Instagram/_ummi_pipik_)

“He talks but the prayer beads keep going,” said one netizen.

“MasyaAllah throughout the conversation, umi didn't stop praying,” commented another netizen.

“His words convey what is on his mind. Meanwhile his heart focuses on Allah,” said one netizen.

“MasyaAllah, I collided with the prayer beads which were still spinning even though he was talking,” said another netizen.