Suara.com – The police have not been able to investigate RH (50), the perpetrator of the house fire in Kalideres, West Java, which resulted in the death of his father-in-law, SH (70).

RH himself was determined to burn down his house because he was not accepted by his wife, RI (41), being sued for divorce.

West Jakarta Metro Police Chief, Commissioner M. Syahduddi, said that currently RH is still undergoing intensive treatment due to the burns he suffered.

“So this suspect is currently still being treated in the ICU at the Kramajati Police Hospital, and the information is that surgery will be carried out. “So investigators have not yet been able to take information,” said Syahduddi at the West Jakarta Metro Police Headquarters, Wednesday (20/12/2023).

In his motive, RH was determined to burn down the house to commit mass suicide as a result of his wife's divorce lawsuit. So he also suffered burns.

In fact, the burns suffered by RH were quite severe, especially the injuries to his head.

“The condition of the burns is quite serious. Especially on the head. “So the person concerned is currently still being treated in the ICU,” said Syahduddi.

“He has not been treated in a normal room so investigators have not been able to take information from the perpetrator,” he added.

Meanwhile, so far, the police have only asked for information from RH's wife, RI. RI said Syahduddi only suffered rib burns so he could be questioned.

“We have taken information from his wife, whose burns were lighter than her husband's,” explained Syahduddi.

Previously it was reported that an elderly person with the initials SH (70) was roasted to death as a result of a fire that hit his house, on Jalan Rawa Melati, RT 4/1, Tegal Alur, Kalideres, West Jakarta, on Thursday (14/12).

Kalideres Police Chief, Kompol Abdul Jana, said that apart from SH, there were 2 other victims who were injured.

“3 burns, one of them died,” said Jana, when confirmed, Friday (15/12).

Jana said that the fire could have occurred because it was set by her own son-in-law with the initials RH (50).

“We have named RH as a suspect in a fire case that resulted in someone dying,” he said.

Jana continued, the suspect RH was determined to burn down the house because he did not accept the result of being sued for divorce by his wife with the initials RI (41).

“Until the perpetrator was reckless and set fire to the house with the intention of ending their lives together,” he explained.

As a result of his actions, RH also suffered 58 percent burns, while his wife, RI, suffered 45 percent burns.

Even though he has been named a suspect, RH is currently still undergoing intensive treatment due to the burns he suffered at the Cengkareng Regional Hospital, West Jakarta.

RH is threatened with being charged under Article 187 and/or 188 of the Criminal Code with a maximum sentence of five years in prison.