One of those film premieres that you should not miss, and that has recently been included for Netflix subscribers, is the Maestro film.

Maestro is a biographical drama film focused on the relationship between composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre.

It is a film directed by Bradley Cooper and produced by Cooper himself, but also by Steven Spielberg, among others.

The film was first seen at the last Venice International Film Festival, and then hit theaters in a limited way on November 22. As we said, From December 20 it is available as a major premiere on Netflix.

Precisely with Maestro, Steven Spielberg has broken a custom that had not been fulfilled for 17 years, specifically since Letters from Iwo Jima by Clint Eastwood.

Spielberg is a producer of Maestro, as he was also a producer of Letters from Iwo Jima, and both films received an R rating (not suitable for unaccompanied minors under 17 years of age).

In this way, Maestro is the first R-rated film that Spielberg has produced since the aforementioned Letters from Iwo Jima in 2006, and it has already been 17 years.

If Spielberg had directed Maestro, it would also have been the first time he had fully handled an R-rated film since the 2005 film Munich.

In this way, Steven Spielberg, who dazzled us with science fiction and fantasy films in his early days, has been focusing on dramatic cinema for a few decades now, thus giving maturity to his legacy.