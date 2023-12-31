Steven Spielberg, director of feature films such as Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark, ET the Extra-Terrestrial and Jurassic Park, did not always achieve perfection.

Steven Spielberg has signed dozens of feature films as a director, and you will surely have a perfect candidate from his filmography to qualify as “the Spielberg movie with the worst ending”. However, the American filmmaker is clear about what his is.

Steven Spielberg is behind classics such as: Shark (1975), Encounters in the third phase (1977), Raiders of the lost ark (1981), ET the alien (1982), Schindler's List (1993), Jurassic Park (1993), Saving Private Ryan (1998), o AI Artificial Intelligence (2001), but none of them have as disappointing an ending as War of the Worlds (2005).

Adapting the novel of the same name by HG Wells, Steven Spielberg told us in War of the Worlds the story of a Martian invasion of Earth, and the battle that humanity fought to defend itself from it, from the point of view of an American family, with Tom Cruise y Dakota Fanning leading his cast.

What is the worst ending in a Steven Spielberg movie?

In History of science fiction, by James Cameron, Steven Spielberg stated: “That movie does not have a good ending. “I never knew how to end it.”

The war of the worlds concluded with the gradual death of its invaders due to diseases caused by human microbes against which they had no immunity.

James Cameron agreed with his words: “I don't think H.G. Wells I could understand it. The common cold kills the bad guys,” to which Steven Spielberg responded, “I did the same thing. it helped me Morgan Freeman with his narration.”

At the time, the public expected that War of the Worlds would have an epic sci-fi endingwith a battle that pitted humanity against space creatures, making Steven Spielberg's adaptation somewhat anticlimactic.