The King of Terror loves all types of movies and series, but you won't see him being the biggest fan of Christmas movies.

They say there are tastes for everything, and that also applies to best-selling authors like Stephen King. The horror master has proven to be a consumer of practically any type of genre in his many movie and series recommendations on Twitter (X). However, there is one subgenre that you won't see waiting in line at a movie theater for.

And the writer from Maine is far from being the biggest fan of Christmas movies, quite the opposite: he hates them. You won't see him talking affably about tapes like Elf o Go Santa Claus!.

It was through Twitter where the prolific author of soap operas like The Shining or It (It) has shared its anti-Christmas spirit when it comes to movies.

A brief and direct “I hate Christmas movies” has made the position of the writer against the subgenre, although many of its followers have cited films such as Bad Santa or Die Hard as films that should be exceptions.

Will Stephen King make exceptions for Christmas horror movies?

This leads us to a new question, since the writer is passionate about horror films, as it could not be otherwise. Will films like Krampus – Damn Christmas or the upcoming Terrifier 3 among its exceptions?

Krampus, for obvious reasons, is one of those atypical Christmas movies that turns a holiday myth into something much creepier.

For its part, Terrifier 3, the sequel to the film that received much praise from Stephen King, will change the traditional Halloween setting for Christmas lights and decorations.

We will have to see if Stephen King ever shares exceptions to his film-loving hatred of Christmas to see if his disdain for Christmas movies focuses only on the most conventional films.

Launch:

October 5, 2022

