Stellantis calls for Brexit agreements to be rewritten. Photo Lapresse

Stellantis, severance pay for employees who leave: 126 thousand euros gross proposed to leave Mirafiori

One hundred and twenty-six thousand euros gross to leave the job: this is the last move of Stellar to “greet” a nice slice of employees. In recent months, an email from human resources had explained to employees that they can “Build their future” away from the company by joining the program that gives them a severance pay, age-based incentive, three additional months' wages and no-notice compensation. Furthermore, human resources reassure that those who do not have a new job will also be able to count on Naspi, i.e. two years of unemployment.



The attractive offer was put on the table to all group employees on October 27, 2023.

READ ALSO: Stellantis and severance pay for employees who leave. Enraged unions

“The name of the program is 'Build your future'. It almost seems like a joke”, says Giovanni Mannori to TorinoToday, responsible from the Fiom Of Mirafiori“Build your future, yes far from Mirafiori. It's a disheartening and sad message because they invest a lot of money to shut down activities in our country”. An estimate must be made taking two periods into consideration: the first concerns approximately 8,000 people who in recent years have been offered an average of 60,000 euros in severance pay; while the second concerns the latter program which provides for an average of 120,000 euros for two thousand workers, but the negotiations are individual and in some cases agreements of 190,000 euros have even been reached. “A huge investment to empty the offices; unprecedented, at least in the last twenty years in FIAT”, adds Mannori.

Subscribe to the newsletter