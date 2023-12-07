That still means sound! Stellantis is working on hydrogen combustion engines to keep prices low.

The transition (blegh, that word alone) from the traditional petrol engine to electric cars is actually happening quite quickly. At least, in Norway and the Netherlands. They are also open to it in China. But in absolute numbers it is still quite disappointing in Europe and the US. The Tesla Model S proved 10 years ago that an electric car could be very cool, but why don’t we drive one en masse?

There are some cracks visible in the transition on the left and right. Of course, there are a large number of cases where the electric car is simply the ideal replacement for the explosive engine. But that is not always the case

Stellantis hydrogen combustion engines

Stellantis is investing heavily in hydrogen combustion engines. That is a technology that Toyota is already experimenting with (with the GR Yaris H2 and Corolla), but now Stellantis wants to do the same. This was said by Carlos Tavares, the big boss of the huge group, at the opening of Symbio’s fuel cell factory in Lyon, according to Autocar.

Symbio is a collaboration between Stellantis, Forvia (a supplier) and Michelin (tyres). Tavares does not see hydrogen as THE replacement for, but ONE replacement. According to him, there are four solutions for mobility and the electric car is one of them. Just like hydrogen combustion engines, hydrogen with fuel cells and synthetic fuels.

Tavares criticizes the “cruel government measures” that push manufacturers towards electric cars. According to him, “dogmatic thinking distorts reality.” The biggest problem is the costs. Cars have become unaffordable.

Pros and cons

Stellantis wants to diversify in order to meet customers for whom an electric car is not an option. Read: they also want to offer affordable cars.

The advantage of hydrogen combustion engines is that much of the architecture of the engine can be retained. There are also challenges. Firstly, there must be a proper network to fill them and generating green hydrogen is another matter.

Stellantis currently has a few commercial vehicles that work with hydrogen and a fuel cell. A hydrogen-powered Ram pickup will soon be added for the American market. There are not many cars with hydrogen on a combustion engine yet. The Toyotas mentioned and the Alpine Alpenglow concept are the only ones so far.

