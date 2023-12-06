Stellantis, central Italy in car production

At the table convened at Mimit, Stellantis reiterated “the centrality of Italy in the Group’s global strategy and the desire to create a sustainable future for Italian activities which have already contributed to the Italian trade balance with a surplus of 11 billion euros from the creation of Stellantis in 2021 to June this year”. This is what we read in a note from the group in which it underlines that “all participants in the Automotive Development Roundtable’ have the common objective of creating the conditions to support the production of vehicles in Italy in the coming years of difficult transition, with the ambition of reach one million vehicles (cars and commercial vehicles) upon release of the Dare Forward 2030 plan”.

“The Stellantis Table that is being established today, with all the players in the automotive sector, Regions, unions and Anfia, represents a turning point for the country system to achieve an ambitious but concrete objective: reverse the production decline recorded in recent years in Italy to reach the threshold of one million vehicles by the company in its Italian production sites. Last year, just 450 thousand cars were produced in Italy compared to 1.4 million registrations and 80 percent of the incentives went to cars produced abroad, including by Stellantis. This can no longer happen.” This was stated by the minister Adolfo Urso at the opening of the permanent table for Automotive Development underway at Palazzo Piacentini, based on what we learn from Mimit sources.

“Only 20% of the incentives put in place to support the car market are used to purchase Italian cars and it is unacceptable given that they are Italian citizens’ money. The only solution is therefore increase the cars that Stellantis produces in Italy, starting with those produced in the Mirafiori plant which, years ago produced the total number of cars that are made today in Italy and instead today it barely reaches 100 thousand vehicles”. This was stated by the president of the Piedmont Region Alberto Cirio, coordinator of the Regions that host Stellantis factories, at the end of the meeting of the Table convened by Minister Adolfo Urso at the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy today in Rome. For Cirio, “everyone’s commitment is needed to relaunch production and reach at least the first objective of producing one million vehicles in Italy, assign a second model to Mirafiori and anchor research and development in this area”.

In particular, the head of Corporate Affairs Italy, Davide Mele, underlined “Stellantis’ desire to embark on a journey with all parties involved (ministry, Anfia, regions and unions) with the common objective of supporting the production of vehicles in Italy”. At the same time, however, the Stellantis manager reiterated, “once again, that you need to work quickly to implement those enabling factors that are fundamental to achieving all objectives.”

