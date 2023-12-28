(Image source: Imagoeconomica)

Stellantis brings Alfa Romeo back into profit and announces the new models

“Alfa Romeo continues to progress and above all to obtain profits.” This statement by Jean-Philippe Learnato, CEO of the company, is a positive signal for the entire Stellantis group, which celebrates its first three years of activity in 2024, presenting new models, especially for two iconic brands (Alfa Romeo and Jeep). The group led by Carlos Tavares is preparing to face its fourth year in the next few days with a broad production plan to compete with Chinese competitors and with new products arriving in Italy, as reported by Il Sole 24 Ore. The automotive sector has changed radically compared to the first months of 2021: after the storm of the pandemic and the shortage of chips, added the ban on internal combustion vehicles by 2035 and the growth of Chinese brands focused on electric vehicles, with strong know-how on batteries, digital hardware and rapid adoption of the paradigm technology of software-defined vehicles.



In short, we are experiencing an epochal change where even the value of traditional brands could be questioned. However, in a webinar of the Sole 24 Ore, Dario Duse, head of Italy and EMEA of the Automotive Team of AlixPartners, stressed that the car remains the second economic choice after the house and that Chinese brands still have a lot to do in building their image. Stellantis, to support its historic brands, is focusing on electric, hybrid and on renewing the ranges of its 14 brands. Starting from Peugeot, which with the new 3008 introduces the STLA Medium platform, native for electric vehicles, which will also be used for models DS, Jeep, Lancia and Opel produced in Melfi from next year. Stellantis 2024 will be a turning point for Alfa Romeo with the spring launch of its first electric car: the B-SUV Milano, which takes its name from the Lombard city where the company was founded in 1910. ALPHA. (Anonima Lombarda Fabbrica Automobili).

“Milan – explained the CEO of Alfa Romeo, Jean-Philippeprendito – aims to increase volumes and above all profitability”. “We managed – said Learned – to make Alfa Romeo earn money. We focused on quality and rigid financial management to achieve a difficult undertaking that few believed in. We increased volumes by 30%, reaching 80,000 units thanks also in Tonale. This growth is supported by increasing average margins, allowing us to continue to develop the brand and expand the range.” Alfa Romeo Milano is produced in Poland, in Tichy, in the historic former Fiat factory where the two sisters Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600 are also made, both available in hybrid or thermal versions thanks to the CMP-2 platform; a revised version of an architecture developed by the former PSA with Dongfeng to guarantee flexibility in the choice of engines. This platform, sometimes called STLA Small, is used by numerous cars, sedans and SUVs of the group such as Peugeot 208/2008, Opel Corsa/Mokka and will also be the basis for the new Lancia Ypsilon, which will be launched in February and is produced in Zaragoza.

The renaissance of the Italian brand therefore begins in Spain with a 5-door sedan from the B segment. Returning to Alfa Romeo, theThe CEO confirmed the plan to produce the new versions of Giulia and Stelvio in Cassino, which will also be electric and will be based on the STLA Large platform, currently under development, expected in 2025 and 2026 respectively. But the CEO of the group, who introduced the Tonale produced in Pomigliano in the United States under the Dodge Hornert brand (to keep production high and improve synergies), does not exclude that it could arrive in the United States the right time for the B-SUV like Milan, considering a greater sensitivity towards smaller cars with less environmental impact during the life cycle of the product. A theme that will become increasingly central on the agenda of manufacturers. Furthermore, Alfa Romeo, even in the era of the electric car, does not give up sportiness. Learned, in fact, declared in response to Il Sole 24 Ore that, if conditions permit, it will be possible to propose an electric roadster, capable of reinterpreting the formula of the Duet.

A nice project after the missed opportunity with the Fiat 124, which was supposed to be an Alfa Romeo based on the fourth series Mazda MX-5 but which Marchionne decided to brand as Fiat. If Alfa Romeo is one of Stellantis' most attractive brands even compared to the Chinese advance, Jeep is no different and is the true global brand of the group. For Jeep, as explained by Eric Laforge, head of European operations, the launch of the Wagoneer S, a medium-high range electric SUV, is expected in April and subsequently the Recon, a compact and electric version of the legendary Wrangler, during 2025. In Europe, states Laforge, Jeep sold 130,000 vehicles in 2023 (7,000 in Italy), distributed equally between Avenger (30% of which 36% are electric vehicles and 64% thermal), Compass (32%) and Renegade (30%). On the 10-year-old Renegade, produced in Melfi, Novella Varzi, country manager of Jeep Italia, revealed that the car will soon be renewed and that it will remain on the market until the regulations come into force Euro7, therefore until 2027.



