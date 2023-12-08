Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellanti

Stellantis: agreement with Ample for the rapid charging of car batteries

Stellantis and Ample have signed a binding agreement for a partnership on electric vehicle (EV) battery charging technology capable of providing a fully charged battery in less than five minutes. The two partners have reached an agreement to integrate Ample’s Modular Battery Swapping solution into Stellantis electric vehicles. Battery swapping technology allows electric vehicle owners to replace a depleted battery with a fully charged one in a few minutes, making a stop inside a trading station. The two companies are also evaluating expanding the application of Ample’s modular battery swapping technology to meet Stellantis fleet and consumer demand across other Stellantis platforms and geographies. The pilot program is scheduled to launch in 2024 Madrid, Spain, on a fleet of 100 Fiat 500e as part of Stellantis’ Free2move car sharing service.



Read also: Stellantis confirms the centrality of Italy. Urso: “Increase production”

“The partnership with Ample is a further example of how Stellantis is exploring all solutions that enable freedom of mobility for our electric vehicle customers. In addition to other projects we are focused on, ‘s Modular Battery Swapping solution Ample offers our customers greater energy efficiency, exceptional performance and reduces charging anxiety. We look forward to the start of the pilot program with our exceptional Fiat 500e,” said Ricardo Stamatti, Senior Vice President of the Charging & Energy Business Unit of Stellantis.

Read also: The Panda will not be produced in Pomigliano. Stellantis: “We have a plan”

“In Ample we believe that making electric vehicles accessible to all without compromise is the only way to have a significant impact on reducing emissions. Stellantis’ ambitious electrification goals, its range of electric vehicles and the commitment of the management team make Stellantis a perfect partner to achieve our goals. Offering competitive electric vehicles that can also receive a full charge in less than five minutes will help remove barriers that still stand in the way of electric vehicle deployment. We look forward to working with Stellantis to implement our joint solution,” said Khaled Hassounah, CEO of Ample.

Ample batteries are designed to replace the original battery of an electric vehicle. This is all made possible by Ample’s modular batteries, which can be inserted into any electric vehicle and would allow Stellantis to integrate this technology without having to redesign vehicle platforms. Additionally, Ample’s battery swapping stations allow for installation in public areas in just three days, ensuring an infrastructure that can be scaled up in a short time and can satisfy the demand of motorists. When an electric vehicle equipped with Ample technology approaches a station, it is immediately recognized by the station itself. When entering and parking inside, the driver initiates the battery change from the application, obtaining a fully recharged battery in less than five minutes.

Subscribe to the newsletter