Suara.com – Borneo FC boss, Nabil Husien again criticized the Indonesian national team coach, Shin Tae-yong, for not including Stefano Lilipaly and Nadeo Argawinata in the 2023 Asian Cup squad.

Shin Tae-yong has set 29 names brought in the training center (TC) in Turkey. To his surprise there were two famous names crossed out.

They are Stefano Lilipaly and Nadeo Argawinata. This tactician from South Korea has his own reasons for not bringing these two names.

It was stated that Lilipaly was physically inadequate. Meanwhile, Nadeo is considered less calm than Syahrul Trisna.

The impact of not bringing Lilipaly and Nadeo made Nabil Husien open his voice. The Borneo FC boss poked fun at this 53 year old coach.

Via Instagram, Nabil took a swipe at Shin Tae-yong, even alluding to his contract which will expire in mid-2024.

“Just focusing on Borneo FC is much better and more important. Thanks for your understanding @shintaeyong777,” wrote Nabil on Instagram Story.

Nabil Husein criticized Shin Tae-yong for not calling two Borneo FC players. (Instagram/@nabilhusien99)

“Funny things are sometimes said. Focus on the right work so that your contract can be extended. Please support this Korean, please support him on social media so that it is extended,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian national team will run TC in Türkiye. The Garuda squad group reportedly departed today, Wednesday (20/12/2023).