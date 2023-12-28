Stefano de Martino, Belen Rodriguez's ex-husband, talks about the motorbike accident with the showgirl after just three days of engagement

December 28, 2023

During the TV show “From Christmas to Boxing Day” the conductor Stefano de Martino he also dedicated a moment to his ex-wife, Belen Rodriguez

Stefano de Martino's monologue had as its main topic the motorcycle accident in which they were involved in 2012. With a climax – and in a nice way – the host tells how the accident occurred which effectively confirmed the rumors and gossip between the two.

The story of the motorcycle accident



“When I got engaged to Belen Rodriguez, I was 22 years old and she had already done two Sanremo Festivals. Everyone knew who Belen was. We had been engaged for three days and there she asked me, during a work break, let's go and eat a hamburger instead eat in the canteen”.

The two engaged couples then get on a motorbike (presumably given as a gift by Emma Marrone, De Martino's ex at the time) and they leave: “I'm on a motorbike, Belen is sitting behind me and her arms are around my waist and I speed up, because every time I speed up she hugs me. And I like it. And the more I speed up the more she hugs me. me. We've been together for three days, I'm 22 years old and I'm madly in love.” At that point the catch, in front there is a van: “I hit a Ford Transit full on. I smashed my face into it, I still remember the upholstery. But I regain consciousness. I take off my helmet. I take off the Transit and I think: Belen! What a shitty figure!”. The story continues: “I turn around and ask her if she's okay, since I see all that blood and she says to me: don't worry, that blood is yours.”

Stefano De Martino due to the impact with the van the nasal septum broke.

The arrival at the hospital



The incident is dated 27 April 2012 in viale Tiburtinain Rome, and shortly after the two were taken to hospital. Nothing particularly serious for Belen: a few stitches and an ankle that appears to be sprained. A little worse for De Martino: broken nasal septum, fifty stitches on his left arm and a torn tendon. Here De Martino remembers how there was practically the entire hospital around the ex-wife: “Around her there were doctors, paramedics, head doctors, assistant doctors, paediatricians, orthopedists, dermatologists and I, who had a fractured nasal septum, fifty stitches on my left arm, a torn tendon, was in the emergency room behind a curtain with a trainee nurse He looks at me and says: “Oh, but do you know who's over there? Belen!”. All I had to do was say: “Yes, I know, she came with me.”

It seems that Belen did not take her ex-husband Stefano de Martino's monologue very well. According to what the web says, the show girl stopped following him on Instagram (you start following us instead!) De Martino.