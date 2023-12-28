There are many urban legends around the service it offers. Steam y Valve to their consumers, including some about Gabe Newell. To that mystical reputation has just been added one more act that could well be classified as a gift from Christmas for a PC user.

The illusion and magic of Christmas It has managed to pass from generation to generation thanks to enthusiasts who keep them alive. Video game companies are no exception, but there are some that celebrate with their fans and Valve He did it in a particular way, since he carried out a “christmas miracle“.

Steam fulfilled a fan's Christmas wish

This is how the Steam and Reddit user described it CoffeeAndPistachioswho asked other users of the platform for help on how to get exactly 1 steam point in order to reach the magical figure of sexual allusion of 69,000 Steam points accumulated in your account.

These points are obtained by purchasing on Steam and usually $1 USD is equivalent to 100 Steam points, so it would be difficult to get just 1 Steam point.

Well, apparently just the way he does it Santa Claus, Valve He is aware of everything and wrote down the fan's wish to indulge him last morning. Christmaswhen the user discovered that he received the gift he longed for.

The user favored by Valve's generosity made another publication to share the anecdote with the community and verified that it was a “adjustment“by the team Steam support and thanked for the “christmas miracle“.

It is unknown if Valve He fulfilled this wish to continue with the excitement of the Christmas season or perhaps just to fulfill the peculiar whim of Internet users, but what was clear is that the community was surprised.

Valve surprised by completing a user's 69,000 Steam points

