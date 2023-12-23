Games of all kinds, including big releases, are discounted for a limited time.

Steam celebrates winter with sales

The end of year holidays are already here and it is rare that the platform is not celebrating it. In the case of Steamlas winter sales have started this week and will last until next January 4 at 7:00 p.m. (Peninsular time) with great discounts on recognized titles such as The Last of Us Parte Iwhich receives a 33% discount, dropping its price from €59.99 to €40.19.

The GOTY are also present in these sales. The one from last year, Elden Ring, is available for €35.99, that is, 40% cheaper than its usual price. In the case of Baldur’s Gate 3game of the year 2023, players can bet on its award-winning proposal for €53.99, 10% cheaper.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIIother of the most recent releases, also discounts its price to €48.99, while Hogwarts Legacya game that allows you to tour the College of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the middle of Christmas, is available for only €29.99.

Christmas gifts everywhere

With the arrival of these Christmas dates, a flood of games are made free by becoming gifts in stores. Currently, the third free Epic Games Store game is available for just 24 hours, while a third of five gifts is available on GOG. In the case of Steamas usual on the Valve platform, through the free to play section From the digital store, you will find different gifts. Right now, you can get 6 new games for free forever.

