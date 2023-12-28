Like every year, this time too Valve has published the list of the most successful video games on Steamincluding the best sellers of 2023. As usual, the titles are divided into categories based on the revenues recorded in the period examined, therefore from 1 January to 15 December.

The top twelve most commercially successful ones encompassed in the platinum category are as follows:

Dota 2

Call of Duty

Starfield

Destiny 2

Apex Legends

Sons of the Forest

Hogwarts Legends

PUBG Battlegrounds

Counter-Strike 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Lost Ark

The complete list, which includes exactly one hundred video games, can be consulted below this link.

Valve also revealed what they were the most played titles on Steam. Below we list the video games that have registered at least 300 thousand active players at the same time.

Baldur’s Gate 3

Hogwarts Legacy

Goose Goose Duck

PUBG Battlegrounds

Apex Legends

Dota 2

Destiny 2

Sons of the Forest

Starfield

Lost Ark

Counter-Strike 2

