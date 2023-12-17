Christmas always brings big sales on video games, so this time will be no different.

Steam is one of the main platforms for gaming on PC.

Join the conversation

One of the largest video game platforms is about to welcome its great Christmas offers. You already know that during this time of magic, many websites and companies offer some special offers. This time it's Steam's turn, which has already announced the trailer for everything that's coming soon. They are not active yet, but these discounts will arrive next December 21stso there is very very little left.

If you have been waiting to purchase a new game, you are in luck. This is one of the best times to buy titles that make you live new adventures and of course, also to ask for a gift. A little further down we will tell you about some of the games that will arrive with a more than interesting discount, but we already highlighted that, for example, Baldur's Gate III, which was recently released on Xbox Series X|S, also could have a discount. So you see, it's worth paying attention.

Steam sets the bar very high in its sales

It is still too early to know what percentage discount the titles will have, but there will surely be some that will pleasantly surprise you. This information comes from the official Steam channel on YouTube, so you are faced with completely official information. Just below these lines you can see the presentation trailer of these juicy offers, so pay attention because at the end of the trailer you may enjoy a surprise.

As you have seen, some of the games are very clear, however, right at the end of the video it seems that the previously mentioned Baldur's Gate III and even Blasphemous 2 also appear. Games that were awarded in the first edition of the Alfa Beta Awards, so you already know that you will be faced with deliveries that have great quality. At least these are the sensations that the trailer leaves With their images, on December 21st you will be able to see the final list of games.

We will be very attentive to bring you all the information possible, but above all, stop by here every day to find out the games that Steam gives away in every moment. We already told you that there are not few of them and you can surely discover some that really catch your attention.

Join the conversation