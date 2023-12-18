Steam has DLC for the Minion Masters video game completely free for a limited time and forever.

Steam usually includes games in its catalog constantly and some of them are totally free. In fact, six new free to plays were recently released and are now available on the Valve platform. However, there are times when promotions are offered permanently, so you can get totally free games. This is precisely what is happening with one of the contents of a free to play proposal.

So, if you are one of the players of Minion Mastersright now you can get it for free el DLC Mountain Song for a very limited time. Thus, until next December 22 at 11:59 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) You can add it to your catalog forever. Once you do, you can enjoy it forever, since will be added to your library permanently.

Descarga Minion Masters – Mountain Song GRATIS en Steam

Minion Masters – Mountain Song totally free on Steam for a limited time

A dizzying hybrid between Tower Defense and Deck Building. Play 1v1 or 2v2, and engage in dynamic battles packed with innovative strategies and amazing plays! Collect over 200 different cards with unique mechanics. Maintain control of the bridges to level up and unlock your Master's abilities, capable of changing the course of the game once you manage to unlock them. All cards have specific mechanics: make the right play to create a combo and catch your opponent by surprise!

As for the DLC, Mountain Song is defined as follows: Protect the Summits with the powerful tribe of Stouthearts! These jovial giants and their furry friends fight hard and celebrate with joy! Use Urclaw supported by the Frostberry Bearer to resist the heat, while your Woodcutter and Highland Huntress deal the damage! Is it still not enough? Make your enemies cold with Instant Freeze. Therefore, do not hesitate to claim it completely free of charge until next December 22.

