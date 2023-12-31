The year is in its final hours, and players around the world are preparing to welcome 2024. Before moving forward, it's worth looking in the rearview mirror to see the notable releases of 2023. Along those lines, Steam broke record numbers over the last 12 months.

Recently, the Valve platform revealed the list of the most popular video games of 2023. Although it is very interesting data that is worth reviewing, there are still many unanswered questions: how many games have been released in recent months? How many surpassed the barrier of 100,000 concurrent users?

Although it is not official data, the statistical site SteamDBwhich collects information about the gaming platform, sheds light on these issues and, without a doubt, there is very interesting information.

Steam achieved record numbers in 2023

According to the information, Steam broke a new record and achieved more than 10 million active players for the first time in its history. He also crossed that mark 3 times throughout the year, and is said to have gathered 10,390,646 users in December of this year. These figures correspond to the people who played a title on the platform at the same time.

On the other hand, Valve's platform achieved a historical peak of 33,598,520 users connected at the same time on March 26. This data refers to the people who logged in, although they did not necessarily play any title.

These data are not surprising, since there was a lot to play for this year. According to SteamDB data, a total of 14,423 new games. This represents a year-on-year increase of 14.5%. October was the month with the most releases, as it welcomed 1320 new titles. August and March follow with 1285 y 1270 premieres, respectively.

Steam releases over the last few years

Now, how many of these titles were a success? It's impossible to know with complete certainty, but the data sheds light on the titles that achieved record numbers of simultaneous players.

According to the report, only 12 of the 12,958 games that appear on the list of the statistical site managed to gather more than 100,000 simultaneous players, 25 reached a peak of 50,000 concurrent users and 100 viewed 10,000 people connected at the same time.

Now, it is important to emphasize that not all games need to bring together thousands of simultaneous players to be considered a success. Finally, it's worth noting that 20 of the most popular titles were developed by independent studiesincluding Baldur's Gate 3, BattleBit Remastered, Sons of the Forest and Lethal Company.

But tell us, what do you think of these figures? Let us read you in the comments.

