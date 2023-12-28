Of the good the best. And the best, what has been played the most in 2023. Steam's annual recognitions have something very special: they are not based on concepts such as scores nor do they make a distinction between genres, but rather they are based on Valve records. And there is no trick or cardboard: games like Starfield will accumulate negative reviews, but it has been played a lot and has sold like hotcakes on PC and without the boost of Game Pass. And he has not been the only great protagonist of this year.
Baldur's Gate 3 has slipped into the same number of categories as the Bethesda game along with usual suspects like DOTA 2PUBG one Counter Strike which magically became its sequel or the new revalidation that bringing the Activision, Capcom and Electronic Arts sagas to Steam is very, very profitable. We already knew that players are very interested in them.
Of course, in the effort to offer an overview of the year, and distinguish the 12 most successful games among the best, Valve has also taken into account aspects such as those that arrived or were in Early Access, those that can be played through Virtual Reality and even those that have been played the most from the Steam Deck or with a traditional controller from PC. And although there are some surprises, it is a joy to see how the most notable titles are releases from this year. There must be a reason.
Without further ado, these are the best games of 2023 based on data collected by Steam.
The best games of the year, measured by their gross revenue
Sons of the Forest
Lost Ark
Baldur’s Gate 3
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III / Warzone
Counter Strike 2
Destiny 2
PUBG Battlegrounds
DOTA 2
Starfield
Hogwarts Legacy
Cyberpunk 2077
Apex Legends
The best releases of the year, measured by their gross receipts
Sons of the Forest
Street Fighter 6
Starfield
Baldur’s Gate 3
Remnant II
Hogwarts Legacy
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Resident Evil 4
PayDay 3
EA Sports FC 24
Cities Skylines 2
Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
The most popular games of the year according to the maximum number of simultaneous players (more than 300,000 players at a time)
Lost Ark
Baldur’s Gate 3
PUBG Battlegrounds
Apex Legends
Goose Goose Duck
DOTA 2
Hogwarts Legacy
Starfield
Counter Strike 2
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III / Warzone
Sons of the Forest
Destiny 2
The Year's Top Early Access Graduates, Measured by Their Gross Earnings
Disney Dreamlight Valley
Against the Storm
Farlight 84
Baldur’s Gate 3
Wartales
Demonologist
Sun Haven
Ready or Not
Dave the Diver
My Time at Sandrock
Everspace 2
Marvel Snap
The most popular games of the year on Steam Deck according to the number of daily active players
GTA V
Half-Live
Elden Ring
Baldur’s Gate 3
Vampire Survivors
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Cyberpunk 2077
Dave the Diver
Resident Evil 4
Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
Starfield
Hogwarts Legacy
The most popular games of the year, measured by the daily number of active players using controllers
Rocket League
NBA 2K 23
Starfield
FIFA 23
Resident Evil 4
Elden Ring
Hogwarts Legacy
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III / Warzone
EA Sports FC 24
Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
Street Fighter 6
Apex Legends
The best exclusive VR experiences of the year, measured by their gross revenue
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
VTOL VR
BONEWORKS
BONELAB
Blade and Sorcery
Beat Saber
Into the Radius VR
Gorilla Tag
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2
Ghosts of Tabor
Half-Life: Alyx
Pavlov VR
Definitely, the bar has been set very high for 2024. And be careful, the Steam Awards with their very particular categories have yet to be announced. Although to find out the winners we will have to wait until the new year starts.
