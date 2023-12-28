Of the good the best. And the best, what has been played the most in 2023. Steam's annual recognitions have something very special: they are not based on concepts such as scores nor do they make a distinction between genres, but rather they are based on Valve records. And there is no trick or cardboard: games like Starfield will accumulate negative reviews, but it has been played a lot and has sold like hotcakes on PC and without the boost of Game Pass. And he has not been the only great protagonist of this year.

Baldur's Gate 3 has slipped into the same number of categories as the Bethesda game along with usual suspects like DOTA 2PUBG one Counter Strike which magically became its sequel or the new revalidation that bringing the Activision, Capcom and Electronic Arts sagas to Steam is very, very profitable. We already knew that players are very interested in them.

Of course, in the effort to offer an overview of the year, and distinguish the 12 most successful games among the best, Valve has also taken into account aspects such as those that arrived or were in Early Access, those that can be played through Virtual Reality and even those that have been played the most from the Steam Deck or with a traditional controller from PC. And although there are some surprises, it is a joy to see how the most notable titles are releases from this year. There must be a reason.

Without further ado, these are the best games of 2023 based on data collected by Steam.

The best games of the year, measured by their gross revenue





Sons of the Forest

Lost Ark

Baldur’s Gate 3

Call of Duty Modern Warfare III / Warzone

Counter Strike 2

Destiny 2

PUBG Battlegrounds

DOTA 2

Starfield

Hogwarts Legacy

Cyberpunk 2077

Apex Legends

The best releases of the year, measured by their gross receipts





Sons of the Forest

Street Fighter 6

Starfield

Baldur’s Gate 3

Remnant II

Hogwarts Legacy

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Resident Evil 4

PayDay 3

EA Sports FC 24

Cities Skylines 2

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

The most popular games of the year according to the maximum number of simultaneous players (more than 300,000 players at a time)





Lost Ark

Baldur’s Gate 3

PUBG Battlegrounds

Apex Legends

Goose Goose Duck

DOTA 2

Hogwarts Legacy

Starfield

Counter Strike 2

Call of Duty Modern Warfare III / Warzone

Sons of the Forest

Destiny 2

The Year's Top Early Access Graduates, Measured by Their Gross Earnings





Disney Dreamlight Valley

Against the Storm

Farlight 84

Baldur’s Gate 3

Wartales

Demonologist

Sun Haven

Ready or Not

Dave the Diver

My Time at Sandrock

Everspace 2

Marvel Snap

The most popular games of the year on Steam Deck according to the number of daily active players





GTA V

Half-Live

Elden Ring

Baldur’s Gate 3

Vampire Survivors

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Cyberpunk 2077

Dave the Diver

Resident Evil 4

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Starfield

Hogwarts Legacy

The most popular games of the year, measured by the daily number of active players using controllers





Rocket League

NBA 2K 23

Starfield

FIFA 23

Resident Evil 4

Elden Ring

Hogwarts Legacy

Call of Duty Modern Warfare III / Warzone

EA Sports FC 24

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Street Fighter 6

Apex Legends

The best exclusive VR experiences of the year, measured by their gross revenue





The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

VTOL VR

BONEWORKS

BONELAB

Blade and Sorcery

Beat Saber

Into the Radius VR

Gorilla Tag

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2

Ghosts of Tabor

Half-Life: Alyx

Pavlov VR

Definitely, the bar has been set very high for 2024. And be careful, the Steam Awards with their very particular categories have yet to be announced. Although to find out the winners we will have to wait until the new year starts.

