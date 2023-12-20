Through Fanatical, anyone who wants can claim a new title for free on Steam for a limited time.

With the proximity of the Christmas dates It is logical to think that digital platforms will take the opportunity to thank their users for their loyalty. However, what we did not expect is that Steam players were going to have so many reasons to celebrate. If just a few hours ago we told you that one of the DLCs of The Sims 4 is free for a limited time and for a few days there has also been content available at no cost, now the Valve platform surprises with the possibility of acquiring a new game for free.

This time it does so through its alliance with Fanatical, which on several occasions has already brought joy to all users of the digital store. Now, anyone who wants can get a fully redeemable copy of Ultimate Zombie Defense for Steam. You'll have to do it before next time. December 25 at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time)at which time the promotion will end and the only requirement you must meet is subscribe to the Fanatical newsletter. Remember that As soon as you claim it, it will be yours forever.so it will be permanently added to your Steam game library.

Ultimate Zombie Defense, the new free game for Steam through Fanatical

Ultimate Zombie Defense is a top-down, cooperative survival horror game set on the outskirts of what was once a sleepy town in the heart of continental Europe.. The city and the surrounding 250 km of land have been cordoned off to limit the outbreak, although unfortunately all attempts have so far failed. You and your friends are elite members of the armed forces sent to this devastated place and you have a single mission: locate and destroy the source of the infection.

Therefore, do not hesitate to take advantage of the active promotion to add this great game to your Steam library through Fanatical. Remember that this is a promotion that will only be active until next December 25 at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time)ideal time to celebrate the Christmas holidays.

