Valve’s platform begins the last month of 2023 just as the previous one ended: giving away new games for all users with an active account.

Con the weekend ended, it has been time to say goodbye to the usual promotion of free Steam games, so if you have not taken advantage of it during the aforementioned period, you will not be able to do so. However, don’t worry, since on the Valve platform it is quite common to be able to play without spending a single cent and that is precisely what the new free to play additions propose. With the beginning of the month of December, the digital store has just added 6 new free games that you can now download.

Zombie Killing Simulator

Kill zombies in dozens of different game modes. You can even do it in space or the Roman Colosseum! Or design your own levels in the game editor! The only important thing in this game is that killing zombies is very satisfying. Zombie Killing Simulator is an action/simulation game. This game features different gameplay for each game mode.

Download Zombie Killing Simulator for FREE on Steam

Grappling Gunners: Arena FPS

Grappling Gunners is a free multiplayer FPS game with two hook shooters for high-speed confrontations and total freedom of movement. Use seven abilities, including teleportation and bullet time.

Descarga Grappling Gunners: Arena FPS GRATIS en Steam

Pinball M

Prepare to enter terror. The new terrifying-inspired pinball platform for fearless players. Show your skills on the most sinister, bloody and brutal tables ever created.

Download Pinball M for FREE on Steam

Bronzebeard’s Tavern

Bronzebeard’s Tavern is a fun and playful restaurant management simulation where 1 to 4 players can work as a team with multiplayer cooperation. He fulfills various roles, serves a variety of customers and prepares delicious dwarf cuisine. Improve your tavern with upgrades! These decisions change the way you play and are crucial to advancing on more challenging days. Opt for more customer capacity with a shiny new expansion or use utilities like more blenders or more stoves to increase your production.

Download Bronzebeard’s Tavern for FREE on Steam

VDSC: VoltIsland

An island, a lot of dragons and weapons. Volt Inu’s Sailor Club invites you to the biggest battle of your life. Take on 24 other players for Honor, Wealth and Power. Land at strategic locations, loot weapons and supplies to survive on the battlefield and be the last to be victorious.

Download VDSC: VoltIsland for FREE on Steam

Lost Cat

[New title]“Lost Cat” has been added to Steam https://t.co/V0yv4arR0j pic.twitter.com/SGUmeYVxBE — YUGE (@YUGE_notify) November 15, 2023

Lost Cat is a free, cute and relaxing game with a touch of difficulty. There are currently four small levels, and the gameplay varies in each level. The little cat needs to collect enough fish to return home. Later levels include features such as perspective movement, trap avoidance, monster avoidance, and movement through time, among others.

Download Lost Cat for FREE on Steam

