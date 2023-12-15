Steam once again updates its catalog of free to play video games with 6 new titles that are now available to all users.

We do not approach the weekend and that means that Steam has already started its process through which it allows you to enjoy totally free proposals for all players who have an active account on the Valve platform. Nevertheless, It is not the only content that can be enjoyed at no cost in the digital store. As is usually the case, on Steam you can get free to play titles constantly and The 6 that can be downloaded this week have already been released.

Monster Crawl: Warrior

FREE version of Monster Crawl with the Warrior and the first hours of play. Horde-based roguelike; Kill them all with overwhelming attacks and wipe out entire rooms. Explore diverse builds with heroes, skills, upgrades and relics. Defeat bosses to unlock Supreme Relics. Local cooperative for 2 players.

Download FREE Monster Crawl: Warrior on Steam

Bloodshots

Immerse yourself in a terrifying survival horror experience set in a laboratory where gruesome experiments have been carried out. He takes the role of Joseph Alexander Blackwell, who must rescue his daughter. To succeed, you will be forced to use your own blood in unusual and twisted ways.

Download Bloodshots for FREE on Steam

Dream Ploy Will

This is a 1v1 game that includes Round – robin, war chess and Strategy game. You can freely combine your pool of cards, command heroes, summon monsters and cast spells! Fight with in-game friends or unknown opponents!

Download Dream Ploy Will for FREE on Steam

TIME HUNTERS: Curse of the Golen Idol

This game was created by new Byking Inc. employees during an introductory training period. We ask for your understanding for any problems that may arise due to certain operating environments or any defects or insufficiencies present in the final product. This game was designed for local play, but supports online play through Steam Remote Play Together.

Descarga GRATIS TIME HUNTERS: Curse of the Golen Idol en Steam

Goober Dash

Goober Dash: a 2D platform battle royale where Goobers run, jump and dash to victory. Customize your Goober, launch quick attacks to outpace your opponents, create your own levels, and compete in global time trials. Unlock exclusive skins and celebrate your victories in this exciting Royale-style multiplayer race.

Download Goober Dash for FREE on Steam

Yukiusa

Control the snow rabbit 'Yuki-Usa' to reach the top of the stage! Cute decorations will appear on the stage as Yuki-Usa bounces around. Let's move forward while decorating the stage! Snow bunnies bounce so much you could fall off the stage. But that's not a problem! This game has a respawn feature. Don't give up and aim for the top!

Download Yukiusa for FREE on Steam

