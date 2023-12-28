Steam has released what aims to be the last free to plays of the year on the platform, which you can now enjoy at no cost.

While the Epic Games Store Christmas promotion with its 17 free games for PC is becoming one of the main attractions today, Steam players are also being able to take advantage of great possibilities to get free games. In this way, the new free to plays that arrived on the platform were announced very recently, but now they have already been released the last 6 free games before ending the year 2023which you can consult below.

Grapple Tournament

Built from the ground up for virtual reality, Grapple Tournament is an exciting virtual reality shooter in which you can enjoy freedom of movement using your 3D maneuvering skills and grappling hook while fighting with a wide variety of multifunctional weapons (even using two at a time) in various multiplayer game modes and cooperative challenges through of an attractive stylized world.

Download Grapple Tournament FREE for Steam

FASTER

Faster is a racing game where speed kills and only the fastest survive. Compete against other participants on a winding track in the Perilous Arena, a vast, surreal urban environment. Run, climb, jump over obstacles and dodge your way to the finish line. Many will run, few will finish, only one will triumph.

Download FREE FASTER for Steam

Grand War: Rome

A turn-based strategy chess game in the context of a war. You will play as a commander in Roman times, directing generals and troops to meet specific mission objectives and take possession of important fortresses in the level. Rome, Samnium, Epirus, Carthage. Different choices will open different stories!

Download Grand War: Rome FREE for Steam

Pirates Of Heaven

You and your crew must be the last survivors of an epic battle in the sky where 100 players will fight. Using your grappling hook, move from island to island, collect equipment, and upgrade your flying boat and weapons. But be prepared, a skirmish can happen at any time, you will have to protect your ship or get closer to your opponents'. In fact, in “Pirates of Heaven”, your character can be revived, but the destruction of your ship marks the end of your game and that of your crew.

Download Pirates Of Heaven FREE for Steam

Dungeon Mage

Collect, fight, explore, create, build and venture deeper – the dungeon is a dangerous place and is home to countless evils trying to destroy you as you discover the secrets of the structures within.. Carve out your space within the dungeon ecosystem, unraveling its mysteries, engaging in exciting combat, or relaxing while fishing for long-forgotten treasures. Manifest yourself in the dungeon; You just have to be strong enough to do it.

Download Dungeon Mage FREE for Steam

Screamdown

Screamdown is a PvP horror game where players compete in free-for-all matches. Throw enemy players into the void with your vocal attacks and accumulate enough points to win the game. Play online in public lobbies or with friends!

Download Screamdown for FREE on Steam

