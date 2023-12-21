New free to play games come to Steam so that any user of the Valve platform can download them.

Christmas is coming and with it a flood of free games. They are currently available on the Epic Games Store, GOG and, of course, also on Steam. As is customary on the Valve platform, through the free to play section from the digital store have been added 6 new titles at no cost, which you can download right now. These are the new features in Steam's free games.

Zeitghast

Run, dash, shoot and slash your way through a prehistoric mechanized world in this fast-paced platform-shooter game. Keep an eye on the clock as you try to stop an evil mad scientist from altering the timeline!

Download Zeitghast for FREE on Steam

Reckless Rally

Compete on 2 real-world tracks, with a selection of rally cars equipped with hybrid or internal combustion powertrains. Make the most of the cars without going over the limit and crashing to achieve the fastest time on the tracks. Dive into your professional rally driver fantasies by building your own tracks based on real-world roads and finally experience how you really want to drive on some of those roads.

Download Reckless Rally for FREE on Steam

Cursed Enigma – Priest and Prayers

Father Giovanni, a devout priest, becomes involved in mysteries and secrets as he oversees his local church.. Explore the dark truths and threatening events behind the parish's serene façade in the first episode of Cursed Enigma – Priest and Prayers.

Descarga Cursed Enigma – Priest and Prayers GRATIS en Steam

Project;Hypatios

Project;Hypatios is a First-person shooter inspired by Portal, where Aldrich was cursed with the ability to time loop and must escape Mobius Corps' Hypatios Laboratory by shooting his way through the chambers.

Download Project;Hypatios for FREE on Steam

One-armed robber

One-armed robber es un Chaotic first-person heist game that focuses on a uniquely challenging premise. Players take on the role of a determined thief equipped with only one arm, tasked with carrying out daring heists at banks, stores and various establishments.

Download One-armed robber for FREE on Steam

Born Again

Fight, die and repeat in the realms of Born Again! An exciting permadeath rogue-like, MMORPG where every life is full of challenges and rewards everywhere. Embark on an incredible journey to defeat enemies by bringing disorder to the kingdoms outside. Fight against kings, rulers and deities, all fighting for power in this pixel-art world full of charisma and emotion.

Download Born Again for FREE on Steam

