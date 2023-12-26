Steam adds six new free to play games available to all users of the Valve platform.

We face now the last week of 2023 y PC gamers can enjoy a multitude of promotions with free games, especially the Epic Games Store that will allow you to get 17 free games in total. However, Steam continues to expand its catalog of free to play video games and before closing the year, others have been added. 6 titles that are now available for all users of the Valve platform.

The Finals

Viewers, we bring you great news: THE FINALS is looking for new participants and it could be YOU! What you are hearing, soon the world will see you destroy our dynamic arenas and achieve eternal fame! As you know, THE FINALS is the best free-to-play combat show in the world. Participants enter our virtual world to compete in team tournaments of increasing difficulty. They face each other in arenas based on real locations that they can modify, exploit and even destroy.

Build Master: MarsVille

Build Master: MarsVille is a strategy and city building game that invites you to create your Martian colony with your engineering genius and construction skills. Form alliances, exchange resources and conquer rival colonies

Killfish

Welcome to Killfish, an immersive gaming experience that will take you on an adventure like no other. In this action/first-person (FPS) game, you will immerse yourself in a captivating world where robots have taken control of a factory. Embark on an epic adventure filled with a unique hook mechanic that gives you the freedom to explore and eliminate in bold ways.

DreadMoon

Enter the world of DreadMoon, where primal ferocity collides with vampiric tyranny. Taking inspiration from legendary titles like Quake and Halo, and enriched with modern enhancements, this first-person shooter plunges you into a relentless battle against the vampire lord Balthazar in a blood-stained land.

Duels of Fortune

A fast and explosive fighting game with an expressive combo system and a diverse cast of characters! Play as superhumans, skeleton knights, aliens, and even stick figures! Face dangerous enemies, take part in exciting single-player modes, throw your opponents into the sun and much more!

Knight’s Path: The Tournament

Knight's Path: The Tournament is a short (2-3 hour long) medieval RPG featuring challenging combat, an immersive progression system and a small but enjoyable story. It serves as both an announcement and a teaser for the upcoming open-world RPG Knight's Path, which is currently in active development.

