Let's explain to you how to see your 2023 Steam summary, with all the data on how you have played on the Valve platform. The end of the year is perfect for looking back, and just as you have been able to see the summaries of PlayStation or Nintendo Switch among others, you can also see those of Steam.

In this article we are going to explain to you step by step how to do it. We will also tell you the main data that you will be able to obtain when you request your annual summary, and the statistics with which you will see how and what you have been playing this year on your PC. The statistics go from January 1 to December 14although they do not show what you play in offline mode or without an Internet connection.

Get your Steam 2023 roundup





To access your 2023 summary, you have to enter this website specially enabled for this purpose. Once you do it, in it you have to log in with your account, the one you use on Steam to play. This will take you to a page where you are greeted and told that you have played a lot.





After this page, you will go to one that tells you a summary of the most important data of this 2023. You will be able to see the number of games you have played, which of them are new, the achievements you have obtained and how many games you have done it in. You will also be able to see how many titles you have played with keyboard and mouse and which with a controller, as well as the games you have played the most.





On the next screen you have a comparative analysis. In, compare your data with the Steam averagedata such as achievements unlocked, the number of titles you have played or the streak of consecutive days playing.





On the next screen you can get to know yourself a little better. You will be able to see the percentage of new games you have played, and a graph with the genres most common of the games you have played. You will also have some figures of interest.





Then you can see specific statistics of the game you have played the most. In them you will be able to see the percentage of the total playing time that this title represents, the sessions and the days followed, as well as a graph so you can see in which months you have played it the most.





Then you have another graph where you see in which months have you played the most on Steam. There will be a range of colors in which you can distinguish the games played in each month.





Then they will tell you if you have played on more than one device. If you have done so, you will see graphs in which you can see which of them you have dedicated the most playing time to or on the device where you have used the most games.





If you have a Steam Deck, you will also have a specific statistics page. In them you will be able to see your most popular games on this platform, as well as the number of titles played on it, the sessions and the percentage of the total playing time that this portable console represents.





And finally, you will also have the list with the games you have played the most in the year. In it you will be able to see some data such as when you played each of them for the first time if it was this year. You will have two different views to be able to visualize this.

