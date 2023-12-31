Suara.com – In celebrating Christmas 2023 and New Year 2024, holidays will be a special family menu.

One of the holidays that is often taken is a staycation at a favorite hotel. For those of you who like it, don't miss this opportunity, because BRI is offering a number of promotions at its best hotels, with discounts of up to 50%.

Here are a number of hotels that could be your choice of holiday location, along with their promotions:

1. The Siliwangi Summit

The Summit Siliwangi Hotel is located in the Jalan Riau Bandung area which is the city center, making it easier for you to find shopping centers and culinary tourism.

The Summit Siliwangi Hotel has 48 guest rooms equipped to a high standard, including Suites and Deluxe Rooms.

You can enjoy the attractive Free Stay 1 Day promo from BRI by using BRI Debit, BRI Credit Card or QRIS at BRImo.

2. Grand Sahid Jaya

If you decide to vacation in Jakarta alone, Grand Sahid Jaya could be the best choice. This five-star hotel offers comfort for families, and is strategically located in the heart of Jakarta.

You can enjoy an attractive 30% promo from BRI if you stay at this hotel with a minimum transaction of IDR 200,000 and is valid for transactions using BRI Debit, all BRI Credit Cards (Kec. Corporate Card) and QRIS at BRImo.

3. JW Marriott Medan

JW Marriott Hotel Medan is the only 5-star international hotel located in the city center and business district of Medan City.

The hotel's rooms and suites are intuitively designed with luxurious beds, modern technology and panoramic views of the Medan skyline.

If you have plans to stay at this hotel, don't miss the attractive promo from BRI with discounts of up to 15% with a minimum transaction of IDR 500,000 using all BRI Debit, BRI Credit Cards and QRIS at BRImo.

4. Four Point by Sheraton Bandung

Four Points by Sheraton Bandung is a hotel strategically located in Dago Bandung with modern facilities and classic design.

Equipped with swimming pool, restaurant & sky lounge facilities, along with meeting rooms, it is suitable as a stay destination for families and businesses.

Also enjoy a promo from BRI which offers a 25% discount with a minimum transaction of IDR 300 thousand, using BRI Debit, BRI Credit Card or BRImo. so a staycation with family is cheaper.

5. Hotel Swissbell Jayapura

This four-star hotel is located in the commercial center of Jayapura city which is only 45 minutes from Sentani Airport and is a popular choice for tourists visiting Papua. Also enjoy a 20% discount with a minimum transaction of IDR 500,000 from BRI if you want to stay at this hotel.

All promos last until 31 December 2023. Payment can be made using BRI Debit, BRI Credit Card or QRIS at BRImo.

So what are you waiting for. Come on, download BRImo now on the AppStore and Play Store.

To find out more about the 2023 Christmas and New Year Promo, please click here.