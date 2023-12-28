Stay away from the A10. Do we need to say it again?

An hour ago we already gave you a good reason to stay away from Amsterdam, but we now also have a reason for the next warning, which we say more often: Stay away from the A10. Chaos is expected next Saturday.

Our long-haired, work-shy and mostly gender-neutral woke friends from Extinction Rebellion have indicated that they will occupy the A10 on Saturday. They do this at the Zuidas (or snuffas, as they also call it) opposite the former ING head office. Where people work, you know.

Stay away from the A10!

They demand that the bank stop investing in fossil fuels and think they can achieve this by sitting on the A10 with their cheap, ugly, dirty and damaged clothes and stopping cars. And even though Mayor Halsema has banned the demonstration, they are going anyway.

Or so they say. They are prepared for the so-called right to demonstrate. According to this fundamental right, you do not in principle have to ask permission to demonstrate non-violently, so they did not do that.

If there are concerns about disorder, traffic or health, a mayor may impose restrictions or a ban. And that's what Aunt Femmie did. But the benefit recipients of Extinction Rebellion don't give a damn about that. Because if they are arrested, they do not miss a day of work and they receive free food from the government. Because that's exactly how they are.

Anyway. A warning for people who want to drive on the Amsterdam Ring in their spare time on Saturday; stay away from the A10. It will save you a lot of frustration. And what's more, you don't have to go to Amsterdam, which saves on costs.

That makes it all better.

(Disclaimer, this message was written by ChatGPT and the mentioned author cannot be held liable for comments that may be experienced as offensive by the above-mentioned subjects)

This article Stay away from the A10. I repeat: Stay away from the A10 first appeared on Ruetir.