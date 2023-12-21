State-owned companies: turnover over 466 billion and growing profits. Data

The 40 state-controlled industrial and service companiesthrough the Ministry of Economy and Finance, show positive balance sheets and good growth prospects, while a more dynamic management is emerging, with hypotheses of reorganizations and divestments, by the public shareholder. Their overall turnover was 466.3 billion, an increase of 183 billion euros (+64.6%); profits stood at 19.9 billion, an improvement of 7.9 billion euros; debts amount to 212.1 billion, up by 18.1 billion (+9.38%); there are 474,760 employees. This is what is highlighted by the fifth edition of the “Report on the financial statements of state-owned companies 2017-2022” created by the CoMar Study Center, in the comparison between the end of 2022 and 2021; with forecasts for 2023 confirming the leading role of the State in many sectors of the economy.

In the analysis, more specifically, it is shown that the overall turnover was 466.3 billion euros, growing on 283 billion in 2021; even more so in comparison with 2017, for an increase of 104.6%, equivalent to 188 billion euros; in the turnover rankings of all Italian industrial and service companies, state-owned companies occupy the first three places and seven of the top twenty; considering the breakdown of turnover by individual business sectors in 2022, 85% is achieved in energy, 7.7% is attributable to mechanics, 6.1% in transport and telecommunications; shares lower than 1% for ICT, publishing, sports and leisure, environment and territory or public administration services.

Furthermore, the pertaining result recorded profits of 19.9 billion euros, with a +66.2% on the previous year and a +179.1% on 2019; the net operating margin was 39.4 billion euros, a significant improvement (+12 billion; +43.8%) on the 27.4 billion of 2021, but also on the 21.6 of 2017 (+82.4% ); the trend of the aforementioned values ​​determined the ratio between net operating margin and turnover, which stood at 8.4%, however lower than the average of 10% in the previous five-year period; financial debts, between 2021 and 2022, went from 193.9 billion euros to 212.1 billion; an increase of over 22 billion on 2017 (+63.11% in the five-year period); the ratio between financial debt and turnover stands at 45.4%, when it was 57% in 2017; however, it is a significant decrease compared to the average of 66% in the previous five years; regarding employees, they reached 474,760 units, a notable increase on the 457,648 in 2017; the turnover per employee was 902 thousand euros, almost doubling the 508 thousand of the last five years.

As regards the rankings of individual companies, without forgetting the heterogeneity of the different sectors they belong to: land Companies with the best “results to turnover” ratio are Sport and Health (39,4%), Motorways for Italy (+30,8%), Terna (30,2%), Italgas (+27.8%); the worst, Itsart (whose liquidation was decided; -119,846%), Ansaldo Energia (-45.2%), Valvitalia (-43.5%), Open Fiber (-35.9%), Ita Airways ( -30.4%); the companies with the best “EBITDA” ratio are, in order, Arexpo (50.6%), Autostrade per l'Italia (49.4%), Terna (47.6%), Italgas (44.1 %), Infratel (41.5%); less well: Itsart, Ita Airways, Valvitalia, Open Fiber, Ansaldo Energia; 8 investees have both mon and negative results: Ansaldo Energia, Fincantieri, Hotelturist, Ita Airways, Itsart, Open Fiber, Sogin, Valvitalia.

The major employers are, in sequence: Poste, Ferrovie, Enel, Leonardo, Eni, Saipem; these six companies alone employ 382,642 employees, 80% of all state-owned subsidiaries.

The companies with the best “turnover per employee” ratio they are, in order: Gse, Eni, Enel, Snam, Eutalia; the worst: Itsart, Anpal Servizi, Sport e Salute, Infratel, Sogesid; the companies with the best “debt to turnover” ratio are: Eutalia, IPZS, Sogei, Gse, Sogin; less good: Jubilee 2025, Infratel, Itsart, Milano Cortina Infrastructures 2020-2026, Anpal Servizi.

CoMar's analysis also assessed thetrend trend for 2023, based on the data for the first 9 months that 11 listed companies have communicated to the markets, comparing them with similar data for the first 9 months of 2022 (Enav, Enel, Eni, Fincantieri, Italgas, Leonardo, Poste, Raiway, Saipem, Snam, Terna ). These 11 companies alone represent 75% of the total turnover and 97% of the profits of all the state subsidiaries examined.

Therefore, in the 12 months September 2022 – September 2023, the CoMar study finds, turnover went from 243.4 billion euros to 178.9; it therefore decreased, in one year, by 64.5 billion, with -26.5%, attributable to Enel (-34%) and Eni (-31%), due to the trend in energy prices; on the contrary, Italgas (+26%), Saipem (+18.7%), Snam (+17%), Terna (+13%); profit shows a similar reduction, from 22.7 billion euros to 19.6 (-13.4%), with the best results for Saipem (+156%), Enel (+142%), Fincantieri (+60% ), Raiway (+59%); less well Leonardo (-54%), Eni (-34%), Enav (-6%); indebtedness is also decreasing by 2.4%.

