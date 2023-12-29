loading…

Donald Trump has many legal scandals plaguing him in the 2024 presidential election. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – The state of Maine in the United States disqualified Donald Trump from voting in the state in next year's US presidential primaries. Maine became the second state to ban the former president for his role in the attack on the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat, concluded that Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, incited an insurrection when he spread false claims about voter fraud in the 2020 election and then urged his supporters to march on the Capitol for a demonstration.

“The US Constitution does not tolerate attacks on the foundations of our government,” Bellows wrote in the 34-page ruling, reported by Reuters.

The decision can be appealed to the state Supreme Court, and Bellows deferred his decision until the court rules on the issue.

The Trump campaign said it would immediately object to the “horrific” decision.

Trump's lawyers denied that Trump was involved in the insurrection and argued that his statements to his supporters on the day of the 2021 riot were protected by free speech rights.

The decision came after a group of former Maine lawmakers said that Trump should be disqualified under a provision of the US Constitution that prohibits people from holding office if they engage in “insurrection or insurrection” after previously taking an oath to the United States.

The former lawmakers – Kimberley Rosen, Thomas Saviello and Ethan Strimling – said in a statement that Bellows “stood on the side of democracy and our constitution in his decision to bar former President Donald Trump from voting in Maine.”

Rosen and Saviello are both former Republican state senators. Strimling is a former Democratic state senator.