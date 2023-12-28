Suara.com – Singer Happy Asmara is starting to expand his career outside the field of singing. Not enough from singing, now Denny Caknan's ex-lover wants to start a business.

Talking to Anrez Adelio, Happy Asmara apparently plans to build a beach club like Raffi Ahmad and Hotman Paris.

Happy Asmara (Instagram)

Happy Asmara announced this news when he was a guest star on Anrez's YouTube content in early December 2023.

“Can I ask for prayers? I want to build a beach club. So I just bought a beach,” said Happy Asmara, who was greeted with admiration.

“Wow, this rich person,” said Anrez to Happy Asmara.

The plan is for construction of a beach club owned by a woman from Kediri to begin in 2024.

“I think it's next year, right, so the beach club will be ready,” continued Happy Asmara.

Unfortunately, Happy Asmara does not want to divulge where his beach club is being built.

However, the 24 year old woman emphasized that the beach club was not in Bali or Jakarta.

“Later, when it's finished, I'll let you know. Not (in Bali). That's the point,” he said when Anrez grilled him with questions regarding the location.

Happy Asmara also reported that he was still accepting investors who wanted to do business with him.

Happy Asmara's statement also amazed fans.

“Happy romance, a cool girl is not just physically beautiful, but can do everything without having to depend on a man,” praised @mayda***.

“You're cool, sis, I hope you will be more successful. Amen,” said @ibu***.

However, there are also those who suspect that Happy Asmara is building a beach club in Karimun Java because the artist has just bought land there.