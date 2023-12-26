Suara.com – The daughters of presidential candidate Anies Baswedan and vice presidential candidate Muhaimin Iskandar attended the Sabilu Taubah Assembly led by Muhammad Iqdam Kholid (Gus Iqdam) at the Mambaul Hikam II Islamic Boarding School, Blitar Regency, East Java.

The three are Mutiara Baswedan, Mega Safira and Rahma Arifa.

Anies Baswedan's daughter, Mutiara or who is familiarly called Tia, said she wanted to take part in the recitation because she was curious after seeing the assembly's activities on social media. Apart from that, he also wanted to absorb knowledge from the recitation.

“When I came here, I didn't expect it to be this busy. There were so many people queuing. Masha Allah, the enthusiasm is extraordinary. God willing, I can learn,” said Tia in an official statement received in Jakarta, Tuesday (26/12/2023).

Anies' eldest daughter admitted that she deliberately came to the assembly by inviting Muhaimin Iskandar's two daughters, namely Mega Safira and Rahma Arifa.

He also admitted that he had often attended a number of events with Muhaimin's daughters.

Tia Baswedan also told Gus Iqdam that her father intended to visit the Islamic boarding school. Because according to him, the enthusiasm for learning that emerged in the Islamic boarding school led by Gus Iqdam needs to be emulated.

“He wants to come sometime, God willing. I thank him for the warm welcome,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gus Iqdam asked Tia not to forget to revisit his Islamic boarding school if he had the status of being the president's child. He also wanted to invite Tia to tour the Islamic boarding school in the future.

“Later, when I come here again, I will show you around. I was going to show you around but the heavy rain made it muddy,” said Iqdam.

Meanwhile, Mega Safira also conveyed that the enthusiasm of the Sabilu Taubah recital congregation inspired her. Moreover, according to him, the study participants who attended the Gus Iqdam Islamic boarding school came from various regions.

“We are very inspired to be persistent in learning like the fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters who are here,” said Muhaimin Iskandar's eldest daughter. (Antara)