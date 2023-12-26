Start ups and sustainability: the numbers that marked 2023

On the one hand, emerging companies, understood as bearers of innovative ideas and solutionson the other the topic increasingly dear to companies and communication agencies: start ups and sustainability were two of the key words of this 2023. And our country has tried to do its (modest) part, despite the differences economic complexities (from inflation to interest rates, from the high public debt to the budget currently being approved). In fact, according to the latest report of the Hi-tech Startup Observatory promoted by the School of Management of the Polytechnic of Milan in collaboration with InnovUp – Italian Innovation & Startup Ecosystem, in 2023 the total investments in equity of hi-tech startups in Italy they have achieved 1.13 billion euros. A figure apparently in contrast with the trend (compared to 2022 the contraction is 39%), but which, if inserted in a global context, in which there has been a general decline in investments, is evidence of a “growing solidity of the Italian system”.



“The results confirm how our country's ecosystem has now firmly established itself beyond representative threshold of one billion euros of investments per year, which was surpassed for the first time in 2021,” he commented Andrea Rangone, Scientific Manager of the Hi-Tech Startup Observatory. “It is necessary, however, to frame the significant decrease recorded in 2023 in scenario national and international macroeconomic where they are located. The Italian data recorded, in fact, is in line with international evidence, which sees for example the value of the market of Venture Capital European market decrease by -49% in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the previous year”. The investments by independent, corporate and government Venture Capital funds, they have in fact confirmed their traditional leadership role for the entire ecosystem, with slight drops of 14% compared to 2022. Data which confirms, once again, the infrastructural role of the “formal sector”. The same one that maintained the stability of the economic system during the two-year pandemic period.

To play instead a marginal roleunderlines the Hi-Tech Startup Observatory, were the Corporate investments, structured or otherwise which recorded a contraction of 43%. A decrease reflecting economic uncertainty, largely caused by the increase in interest rates. In this (not very stable) scenario, investors are more reluctant to invest in less “safe” assets, such as startups. On the same also i international funding recorded a decline of 55%.

In short, a 2023 that “ended in light and dark shades”, he well underlined George Ciron, director of InnovUp. On the one hand we have in fact noted “the reduction of investments, above all due to the absence of mega-rounds, in line with the global market”, but on the other hand there was still “the structural exceeding of the psychological threshold of one billion investmentsthe entry of new players – including international ones – among the formal players and the maintenance of the seed rounds both in terms of average amount and number”.

But not only start up innovative. In 2023, young companies active in the sustainability they played a “protagonist” role. In particular, the greentech, those startups that work to reduce waste, reduce carbon emissions and fight pollution. According to recent estimates published by Allied Market Research, the turnover of world affairs will go from 10.3 billion dollars in 2020 to 74.64 billion dollars in 2030. Nicola Zanetti, CEO and founder of B-PlanNow (start up accelerator), recently pointed out that according to data from the latest State of Climate Tech Report by PricewaterhouseCoopers la growth of capital invested in green startups globally it exceeded 200% between 2020 and 2021, reaching $87 billion. In Italy, however, we don't have these numbers, “but we have a young ecosystem with great possibilities”, underlined Zanetti again.

Suffice it to say that between now and 2021 the growth of green start-ups in the area has exceeded 40 percentage points. Without considering all the investments in sustainability, which in Italy alone in recent years have amounted to 700 million euros raised. In this scenario, according to the latest research by B-PlanNow, there are currently 370 young companies operating in the area – with a green vocation. These realities are active above all in Northern and Central Italy (Lombardy, Lazio and Piedmont) and operate mainly in the “agritech & food” sectors (20%) or in the energy sector (19%), but there are also greentech startups active in the industrial sectors (15%), sustainable mobility (12% ) and recycling (11%). In short, the numbers are all up and are (more than) hopeful.

