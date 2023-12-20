Creepy Jar, the development studio that gave birth to survival Green Hellpresented his next project: we're talking about StarRupture, a new open world video game focused on building and defending bases.

Set on a mysterious planet that is constantly changing due to cyclical cataclysms, StarRupture is a base-building game with a first-person view and an advanced combat system in which there are multiple possibilities for exploring the world. It will be possible to play solo or join a team consisting of up to four players to extract and manage resources, create a complex industrial system and fend off hordes of alien monsters.

In addition to the hordes of enemies, however, you will also need to pay attention to extreme temperatures generated by cataclysms occurring on the planet, a dangerous environment trapped in a cycle of destruction and rebirth.

StarRupture will be available on PC via Steam Early Access, where it will remain for about a year. No news, for now, about the release date.

