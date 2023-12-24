Suara.com – Starrisya Andhita is the second child of the Deputy Chief of Police, Komjen Pol Agus Andrianto. He is the younger brother of Andre Azhar, who recently married Asyifa Dewi and went viral because he held a luxurious wedding and invited artists. Now, many people want to know about Starrisya Andhita's school.

Starrisya Andhita is no stranger to Tiktok users, because she is one of the famous Instagram celebrities and TikTokers. She was even a cover girl finalist. This girl, born in 2007, studied at the Jakarta Intercultural School.

He is active on the Instagram account @starrisyaaa and has 57.3 thousand followers. He also manages a TikTok account with 89.5 followers. On her Instagram account, there is information that she is one of the finalists for the 2023 cover girl.

Starrisya Andhita School

For those who are still curious about where Starrisya Andhita went to college, this cannot be explained because Starrisya herself is still 16 years old and that means she is still at high school level. As mentioned above, Starrisya studied at the Jakarta Intercultural School (JIS).

Quoted from the state.gov website, Jakarta Intercultural School (JIS), founded in 1951, is a coeducational private school that refers to North American and other curriculum models from kindergarten to grade 12. This school was founded based on Indonesian law, which gave it the status of Foundation (Foundation). At this school, the school year consists of two semesters lasting approximately from mid-August to mid-December and from mid-January to early June.

The educational curriculum at this school focuses on strong international relations and the language of instruction is English. Starting from kindergarten, students are required to take Indonesian language and culture. International Baccalaureate Diploma and Advanced Placement courses are offered in addition to regular diplomas, and more than 98 percent of graduating seniors go on to university or college. JIS is fully accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) and the Council of International Schools (CIS).

In the 2023-2024 academic year, the JIS entrance fee is USD 17,690, equivalent to IDR 237 million. The cost of kindergarten education is USD 25,520, equivalent to IDR 394 million. The cost of elementary school education is USD 26,750, equivalent to IDR 413 million. Middle School amounting to USD30,980 is equivalent to IDR 479 million. High School Fees are USD 31,040, equivalent to IDR 480 million.

That is the information related to where Starrisya Andhita went to school and college. Hope it is useful.

Contributor: Mutaya Saroh