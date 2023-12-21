Bethesda Game Studios has confirmed that the first Starfield expansion entitled Shattered Space will see the light of day during 2024.

“The team is hard at work developing Shattered Space, our first expansion coming next year,” reads the end-of-year announcement. “There will be new story content, new settings, new items and much more. We look forward to sharing more information next year.”

The studio is also working on free updates and patches. Starting from next February, in fact, updates will be published on a more or less regular basisapproximately every six weeks. These updates will include additional content, bug fixes and new features that aim to improve the quality of the gaming experience.

