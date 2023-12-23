The fuse of 2023 is ending. It's time to take stock of the year and look to the future, to 2024. This is what Bethesda has done in one of its latest publications. He has shared a Starfield infographic to show interesting data… but he has also shown a small preview of what is coming next year.

The first step of the plan Starfield To stay active for the ten years that were promised before its launch is a system of updates every six months, more or less, which will begin in February. We talk about new content, adjustments and improvements to what is present.

The team is already working hard on the development of Broken Space, the first major expansion, which will arrive next year. It will come loaded with story content, new locations, new gear, and much more. We will be very excited to share more details next year.

And what will be the first aspects to improve and that will receive content? Bethesda says they are working on implementing “new ways to travel.” They don't specify how. The community relies on examples such as No Man's Sky and relies on vehicles and a network of portals. We'll see how it ends. In addition, we can access the map in the cities.

He shipyard (where ships are manufactured and customized) will be the main protagonist in the coming months with improvements. On the other hand, they will be added parameters to the games so we can personalize our experience much more, including ways to adjust a rather incoherent economy. Finally, the Creations tool for mods will be released.

