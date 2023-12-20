Starfield is easily one of the most polarizing video games of 2023; While some players claim it is a masterpiece, others believe it falls short. Anyway, Bethesda listens to the feedback from the fans and is already preparing many new features that will arrive next year.

A few days ago, Bethesda announced its plan to provide regular updates every 6 weeks starting in 2024. In a recent post on its official blog, it reaffirmed that promise and shared more information about the content and improvements players can expect. Additionally, he revealed the latest player count.

Starfield will expand in the coming months

The developer studio announced that more than 13 million players tested the RPG since its launch in September. With this data, it became the “biggest launch” of his story. Of course, a considerable percentage tested the title through Xbox Game Pass.

The company also provided very interesting statistics, such as that players visited almost 2 billion planets and that the average playing time per person is 40 hours. Beyond these curiosities, he revealed plans for the future.

Starfield will receive this content in 2024

Bethesda confirmed that Starfield updates will arrive approximately every 6 weeks starting February 2024 will include new features y quality of life improvements. He urged players to join the Steam Beta program to be the first to try these new features.

Next, the studio commented that there are plans to include new ways of traveling, city maps, new game options that allow difficulty adjustment and new customization possibilities for ships. One of the most striking new features is the official mod supportsince the program will be launched at the beginning of 2024 Creationswhich will include a development kit and an exporter.

Starfield Player Stats Are Impressive

Finally, Bethesda confirmed that they are currently working on Shattered Space, the first major expansion that will arrive sometime in the future. next year. It will feature new story content, new locations, additional gear, and much more. Unfortunately, he refrained from revealing more details about it.

So the launch of Starfield in September was just the beginning. The developers have already expressed their desire to support the project for many years, as they are confident that they will be able to maintain the community's interest.

But tell us, are you excited about the future of the RPG? Let us read you in the comments.

Starfield is available for Xbox Series X|S and PC. Click here to read more news related to him.

