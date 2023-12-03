After also spending quite a few hours building this outpost.

Starfield is the recent space odyssey offered by Bethesda, recognized for being responsible for Skyrim and the Fallout franchise.

The launch of Starfield was especially curious. The hype was through the roof, and we are talking about the new IP from Bethesda, a studio that has given us some of the best RPGs in history. For many people it ended up being just what they expected, as you can see reflected in our Starfield review, but the truth is that many other users were clearly disappointed. This has led to the game’s rating on Steam plummeting, as the number of users on this platform also drops significantly. although maintaining completely acceptable numbers for the type of game we are talking about.

Even so, when we talk about this great special odyssey, it is always necessary to admit that its most differentiating factor, and what defines it with respect to other great games of the genre, is the large amount of content and the ability it has to surprise the user. This can be both good and bad, and in this case we are going to talk about a user who has been surprised in a very unpleasant way, and yes, his outpost has been broken, although you cannot imagine in what sense. .

Bethesda should fix this bug

As many of you may have guessed, when we talk about “his outpost being destroyed” we do not directly mean that it has been destroyed, but that the game itself seems to have been corrupted, preventing you from getting close to your outpost. As explained with the following publication on Reddit, this is the maximum distance at which you can approach it, which is a shame considering the time you will have spent on it.

Sad to say bye, but 250M this is the closest I can ever get to my main outpost without crashing. Abandoning it and rushing another NG I guess.

Of course, we are talking about a bug, which also seems to only be present in the Xbox Series nor they will be able to get closer to their precious outposts.

Bethesda from the beginning has dedicated itself body and soul to releasing patches that fix the game, and even adding options highly requested by users, as is the case of the recent arrival of DLSS natively. Even so, and as we can see from this case, they still have a long way to go, something logical considering the magnitude of this great space odyssey.

If you have not yet enjoyed Starfield, you should know that It is only available for Xbox Series X|S and PCalthough you can also enjoy it as part of your Xbox Game Pass subscription.

