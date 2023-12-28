Starfield, Bethesda's space exploration RPG, was one of the most anticipated games of 2023, both by fans of the studio and those who are just lovers of this type of game. But although it had a good reception, the exclusive title for Xbox and PC consoles generated controversy due to its poor optimization on this platform. That is why it generated waves of negative reviews on Steam, which has not prevented it from being one of the most profitable titles in that store.

Something that is doubly surprising, because first, the game has been available on the Game Pass subscription service since its launch, so it can be played in full, just by paying the monthly fee for this platform. But in addition to the title receiving “mostly negative” reviews from users, some modders expressed their disinterest in continuing to create modifications for the game, because they consider it “boring.”

As can be seen in Valve's “Best of 2023” promotion, Starfield is among Steam's best sellers this year, reaching platinum status. And although its exact position on that list is unknown, which is not detailed so far by its creators, some reports indicate that it is at least among the first 12.

Among the possible factors contributing to its arrival on this list is that Bethesda sold Starfield at a premium price during an early access period, a week before it arrived on Game Pass. So it's possible that that interest and hype among the many players who simply wanted to play it sooner, rather than wait for it to arrive on the Xbox subscription service, may have sent the game to the Xbox store's “Best of 2023.” Valve.

Whatever the reason, Starfield will officially be remembered as one of Steam's best-selling games in 2023, regardless of the reception and opinion of thousands of PC players, modders and other players in the video game industry.