A few weeks ago, we shared news about how some developers working at Bethesda were responding to the criticism that the community has been making of Starfield, which despite being a commercial success according to Xbox, a sector of the community has felt a huge disappointment due to the empty planets and the fact that it could be boring at times.

Now a greater authority within the study has wanted to be part of this debate and it is about Emil Pagliarulodesign director at Bethesda Softworks, who through his X account posted a thread in which he believes that players are disconnected from what reality is like in video game development and yet they speak as if they have authority.

“I guess I can imagine what it takes to make a Twinkie (a type of cream-filled cake) but if I don't work for the company then what do I really know? Not much,” she commented on the first post in the thread.

The developer continued that while he understands that consumers have the right to complain about spending a lot of money on video games each year, he does know how difficult the process is to create them and out of respect for the developers, he does not do it.

“Most people don't have these restrictions and are free to post whatever they want. The Internet is a glorious wild west, and I wouldn't have it any other way. And there was a time when I exercised that right very freely (…) But during all that time, I actually had no idea what game development was really like, how hard designers, programmers, artists, producers work. and all the others. The struggle to realize a vision with constantly changing resources. Stress”.

He added that no one who works in the industry wants to make a bad game, but rather a series of difficult decisions are made during development. “There's that perfect game you WANT to make… and then there's the game you CAN make, and if the gods smile on you, the two will be very similar.”

Pagliarulo concluded with a message to players saying that they can hate or criticize a video game as much as they want, but don't be experts and that you know what the process is like unless you have it documented. “Remember that what you are playing is, in some ways, a miracle in itself. Regular people have come together to work FOR YEARS with one goal: to bring you fun and happiness. That's why it's useful to remember that… and them!”

What do you think of his words, is he right?

